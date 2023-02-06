Skyworks: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. — IRVINE, Calif. — Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $309.4 million.
The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Skyworks expects its per-share earnings to be $2.02. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.16.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.51 billion.
