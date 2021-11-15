Central banks are loath to significantly hasten the removal of easy money lest that response creates as many problems as it solves. Should the Fed accelerate tapering quantitative easing, it may precipitate the type of tantrum it has worked hard to avoid. The Bank of England showed just how hard it is to pull the lever on a rate hike, as opposed to merely mouthing its virtues. In China, policy makers are hamstrung between a slowdown and an aversion to debt binges. By the way, this is a heck of a time to have questions hanging over the leadership of the Fed. A second term for Chair Jerome Powell, once seen almost as a coronation, has become a contest; it’s unclear that a plausible replacement would necessarily take a tougher line on inflation.How about the growth side of the equation? The news from Asia, the part of the world that’s routinely been described as the most dynamic and the future of capitalism, isn’t encouraging. The pandemic is still taking a severe toll on activity. As long as the virus is around and politicians feel the need to restrict social and business life to deal with it, Covid is going to have a meaningful impact on expansion — where that exists — and prices.