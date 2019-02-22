U.S. equities eked out a fourth weekly gain as negotiators appeared to make progress toward a trade agreement with China and the fourth-quarter corporate earnings season neared its end with most companies beating Wall Street’s estimates.

The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index rose 0.6 percent in the holiday shortened week, leaving the benchmark gauge up 19 percent from its Dec. 24 low. The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 0.6 percent to 26,031. The Nasdaq composite index rose 0.7 percent.

Markets are cautiously optimistic about a trade deal as China and the United States face a March 1 deadline to avoid a further escalation in tariffs. Expectations of an accord between the world’s economic superpowers combined with a less-hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve and other large central banks have helped drive this year’s rebound in equities. Lingering concerns about global growth have offset some of that optimism.

President Trump said Friday that if he sees progress, he will extend a trade truce to avoid more than doubling tariffs on some imports from China at the end of the month. The Chinese delegation said it was extending its stay in Washington to continue talks.

The Treasury will sell $48 billion of three-month bills and $39 billion of six-month bills Monday. They yielded 2.45 percent and 2.53 percent, respectively, in when-issued trading.