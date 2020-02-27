Kocner had claimed tens of millions of euros (dollars) from Markiza TV, where Rusko was a director before it was taken over by Central European Media Enterprises, controlled by U.S. company AT&T. The claim is based on promissory notes that Markiza says are fake.
Kocner currently also faces a separate trial where he could get a prison sentence of 25 years to life for allegedly ordering the 2018 slayings of the reporter Jan Kuciak, and his fiancee, Martina Kusnirova.
The killings triggered major street protests and a political crisis that led to the previous government’s collapse.
