It was a climbdown for Rutte, whose conservative party is known as the “vroom vroom” party because of its support of motorists.

Rutte says he is “unbelievably unhappy that the 130 is disappearing.”

The measure follows a Dutch Supreme Court decision in May that said the government’s rules for granting permits to projects that emit nitrogen oxide breach European Union environmental law.

That led to a freeze on permits for many construction projects.

