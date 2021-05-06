Information is great, and it allows you to get educated if you find trusted sources. But the best investment strategy for most people is to set up a disciplined program, invest regularly in that program, look at it every once in a while, but don’t follow the stock market day to day or week to week or year to year. And that’s counter to the cultural elements of “more information is good.” In this case, more information tempts you to do something, and doing something isn’t always productive.