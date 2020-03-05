Testing

Shortly after China first officially declared the outbreak in Wuhan, a city in central Hubei province, researchers around the world gained access to the genetic fingerprint of the virus. Testing kits were rapidly produced, though countries including China, Japan and the U.S. stumbled in providing enough of them in the early days. At the start of March, the WHO said the world had the capacity to produce over 1.6 million testing kits per week. Expanded testing not only lets doctors identify those with the disease, now labeled Covid-19, but allows officials to determine how widely the virus has spread and where the risk of outbreaks is greatest.

AD

AD

Isolation

Patients infected with coronavirus who are at greatest risk of becoming gravely ill from the disease it causes, called Covid-19, are put in special wards where health care workers use greater levels of protection to keep from becoming ill themselves or spreading the virus outside. Other patients are asked to isolate themselves at home –- something that was described as common in Wuhan and other hard-hit parts of China, where hospitals at least initially were unable to keep up with the patient load. Health officials acknowledge that this practice can put family members in danger, and recommend precautions to reduce the risk of infection. Some places are working to set up special areas for patients who don’t have a safe place to recover. For example, Seattle plans to buy a motel and set up modular housing to quarantine infected homeless people who don’t need hospitalization.

Contact Tracing

AD

AD

When a new case is identified, it’s important to map out two potential chains of infection: those who may have exposed the patient to the virus, and those who may have been exposed to the virus by the patient. Exposure is defined as being within 6 feet (roughly 2 meters) for at least 10 minutes. People who are identified –- often family members -- are placed under isolation at home under medical observation, meaning regular temperature checks. Health workers should check in daily via telephone calls, texts or in-person visits with people who were potentially exposed for 14 days following their last known close contact with an infected person. Other potential contacts could be neighbors, fellow passengers on public transportation, and people who attended the same social events, shopped or visited doctors at the same time.

Quarantine

Quarantine -– the voluntary or involuntary sequestering of individuals or groups believed to be infectious -– is one of humanity’s oldest defenses against disease and remains one of the most controversial. In China, the government imposed the most extensive quarantine in known history, locking in place the residents of Wuhan and more than a dozen other cities in the region, a travel ban covering more than 60 million people. In recent years, the opinion of many health experts has been that quarantines have yielded limited results and can sometimes be counterproductive. But according to the WHO, China’s strict quarantine likely averted many infections and bought the rest of the world two to three weeks to prepare for the virus. Other countries have used more targeted measures, quarantining those who were repatriated from the outbreak’s center in Wuhan or exposed on a cruise ship.

AD

AD

Social Distancing

Public health experts and government officials worldwide are acknowledging that steps may need to be taken to avoid transmission of the virus through simple -- if difficult to implement -- efforts to keep people apart. The process known as social distancing involves potentially extreme measures like shutting down schools, businesses and big community gatherings like concerts, sporting events and conferences where thousands of people come together and perhaps pass the virus along. They are also pushing steps that individuals can take to potentially break the chain of transmission, including coughing into your elbow, washing your hands frequently and avoiding handshakes and hugs, as well as cutting down how often you touch your face.

To contact the reporter on this story: Michelle Fay Cortez in Minneapolis at mcortez@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Drew Armstrong at darmstrong17@bloomberg.net, Paul Geitner, John Lauerman