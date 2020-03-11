Social Distancing

Shutting down society completely might be the fastest way to end the epidemic, but would create its own public health crisis, and devastate the economy. The more realistic alternative is social distancing, an effort to slow transmission by reducing human contact and limiting opportunities for the virus to spread from community to community -- but one that stops short of a full-scale quarantine. For example, in China, about 280 million students across the country from the elementary to university level have been at home for weeks watching their teachers live-stream classes, interacting online and submitting homework via apps. Nightclubs livestream DJ sets on social media for at-home dancers, who can comment and even leave a tip. Tech companies are rolling out contactless delivery, even using self-driving vehicles, to spare customers direct contact with human couriers. In Seattle, the site of the first U.S. cluster, social distancing also was promoted by closing schools, canceling public events including the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and postponing concerts and other large gatherings such as Emerald City Comic Con. The area’s biggest employers, including Microsoft and Amazon, told thousands of employees to work from home. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state would use the National Guard to help set up a mile-square containment zone in a New York City suburb. Spain banned large gatherings and closed schools in its hardest-hit regions. Some European sporting events were played before empty stands. Health officials everywhere urged those who can work from home to do so.

Testing

Expanded testing allows officials to determine how widely the disease, Covid-19, has spread and where the risk of outbreaks is greatest. Diagnosing individuals is not only important for arranging treatment, but for getting them out of contact with others to reduce their risk of spreading the virus. Testing kits were rapidly developed after China provided access to the genetic fingerprint of the virus, though countries including China, Japan and the U.S. stumbled in providing enough of them quickly. At the start of March, the WHO said the world had the capacity to produce more than 1.6 million testing kits per week.

Isolation

Patients infected with coronavirus who are at greatest risk of becoming gravely ill are put in special wards where health care workers use greater levels of protection. Other patients are asked to isolate themselves at home –- something that was described as common in Wuhan and other hard-hit parts of China, where hospitals were initially unable to keep up with the patient load. Health officials acknowledge that this practice can put family members in danger, and recommend precautions to reduce the risk of infection. Some places are working to set up special areas for patients who don’t have a safe place to recover. For example, Seattle proposed buying a motel to quarantine infected homeless people who don’t need hospitalization.

Quarantine

Quarantines that restrict the healthy along with the sick in a given area are the oldest method of containment. In China, the government imposed the most extensive quarantine in known history: more than 60 million people were largely confined to their homes in Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province. As a containment strategy it failed, but it had value as a mitigating tactic, slowing the virus’s spread around the country and the world by two to three weeks, according to the WHO. Italy has attempted to quarantine the northern region of the country where its outbreak first began, but acknowledged that the purpose is more mitigation than containment, given the extent of the spread. It’s imposed a looser set of rules on the rest of the country, further blurring the line between quarantine and social distancing. The rules require schools and universities to close, all public events to be canceled, and residents to desist from traveling without a business or health-related justification.

Self-Quarantine

In containment efforts, health authorities try to track down everyone a new patient may have exposed, to break a nascent chain of transmission. Once the virus has spread through a community, that can become impractical to do for all cases. Instead, people who have been told or think they’ve been exposed -- exposure is defined as being within 6 feet (roughly 2 meters) for at least 10 minutes -- are asked to “self quarantine” by voluntarily remaining at home or another isolated location for 14 days from the time of exposure. In some cases, health workers are able to check in daily via telephone calls, texts or in-person visits. Since most people self-quarantine at home, the risk to family members is highest. Both they and the potentially infected person may be monitored for signs of a fever. Several members of the U.S. Congress self-quarantined after being informed that they had been in contact at a political conference with someone who later was diagnosed with Covid-19, including two who had interacted with President Donald Trump.

