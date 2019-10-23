Net income was $1.49 billion, or $2.66 per share, well short of the $2.90 that Wall Street was looking for, according to industry analysts surveyed by FactSet. It’s also weaker than the $1.72 billion the company earned in the same period last year.
The Deerfield, Illinois, company cut its per-share profit expectations for the year from $12.06 to $13.06, to $10.90 to $11.40.
Caterpillar tumbled more than 4% before the opening bell Wednesday.
