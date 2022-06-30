Placeholder while article actions load

The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates aggressively to combat the worst inflation in 40 years, and such campaigns have tended to tip the economy into recession. Yet most economists still think that the US will avoid such a fate, at least in next 12 months, with the clear exception of William Dunkelberg, chief economist at the National Federation of Independent Business, the country’s largest small-business organization. He forecasts a 70% probability of a recession in the next year, in large part based on his analysis of the NFIB’s proprietary surveys of small businesses, which he started almost five decades ago. I spoke with him about the rationale behind his outside-the-box projection. A lightly condensed and edited transcript of the conversation follows.

Jonathan Levin: Why do you believe a recession is more likely than not in the next 12 months?

William Dunkelberg: We’ve been following small-business optimism since we started the survey in 1973. So we’ve been through a lot of recessions and booms, and we have developed a set of indicators to see how the economy is doing. And one of the best indicators in terms of recession timing is a question about business conditions six months from now. It’s a simple question, “You think it will be better, same or worse?” And we look at the net percent who say better, and that’s at the lowest in the 48 years I’ve been doing the survey. More to the point, every time it’s taken a major dive, we’ve had a recession shortly thereafter, and of course that’s the position that we’re in. So where’d I get 70% from? Basically, I looked back at our numbers and said we predicted at least 70% of the recessions — maybe all of them depending on how you want to look at the timing. When we crash, the economy seems to crash.

JL: What other key metrics drive your conviction that we’re heading into a recession?

WD: Another question that we ask is about expected real sales — real volume so that we can abstract from inflation — and that percent there is also a big negative number. So businesses have a very sad view about sales they’re going to be able to make in the second half, even though now they’re trying very hard to hire workers and make hay while the sun shines. But they don’t think that’s going to last, so that looks really bad. Another question we ask is, “Is now a good time to expand your business?” And that’s about as low as we’ve ever seen it nosedive. Nobody wants to expand their business, and that shows up in the questions we ask about capital spending plans; they’re not crashed, but they’re quite weak. So all those things don’t look very good for where the economy on Main Street is going to be and, of course, that’s a big piece of the economy.

JL: You have access to a lot of great survey data. But as we’ve seen in other surveys — including consumer sentiment — this economy is in a strange place, and people’s actions haven’t necessarily matched their verbal assessments of how bad the economy is. How do you balance words versus actions in your economic forecasts?

WD: Small businesses are really the interface between producers and consumers. You don’t buy a car from Ford Motor Co., you buy it from a dealership who then communicates with Ford about the character of demand at the time. Obviously consumers are not very happy, and that’s of course two-thirds of the economy. So as that gets worse, things won’t look so good. If you look at what’s been happening to retail sales numbers over the past couple months, they’re deteriorating, especially when you adjust them for inflation. We [small businesses] pick that up and send messages back to the big producing firms and let them know if we want more cars or fewer or anything else.

JL: Do you have a feel for how bad of a recession this could be?

WD: Characterizing it as a “feel” would be right. I would say that the steeper the decline in our index about expected business conditions, the worst the recession is. So if you look at the ’75 recession in the charts, we didn’t have much of a downturn, although we clearly had one; ’80-’82, that was bad and our indicator really tanked on that one. And it really tanked prior to the 2008 recession, and it tanked for a month or two in 2020 when the government shut down the economy.

JL: What do you make of the argument that the job market still looks strong and household savings and wealth provide a cushion?

WD: It could. What we had, of course, was the government mailing checks out to everybody. Economics has a theory about that, and it says you get a big lump sum of money, what do you do with it? You save it, unless you think it’s going to keep coming. We didn’t think that was going to happen, we knew those were short-term gains. Sure enough, deposits built up quickly. So we have a lot of money, a trillion or two sitting there, and there’s some evidence we used some of it but not a whole lot. It’s wealth, and we’re saving it. The other thing to note is the use of revolving credit is now back, so people who don’t have the savings or don’t want to use it are using credit — and that’s not a good thing generally once it gets to be at a record high level.

A bunch of us, and more people than used to be the case, have a lot of stock market wealth. The Fed has prevented me from being in bonds, so I have way too much in the stock market, and it’s been a bad experience. On paper, you lose a lot of money. And that’s not very helpful to optimism or spending. So those things I think pretty well square with the idea that the economy is going to be soft soon — and maybe fairly dramatically.

JL: This feels like perhaps the most anticipated recession of all time. What do you think of this notion that we are talking about recession so much that it’s becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy?

WD: Psychology is very important. That’s why the consumer index got started back in the 1950s by a psychologist, George Katona, who said the way people feel drives their decisions about these kinds of things. Now we have a lot of surveys like ours, the Michigan survey and Conference Board and so on that look at expectations. So it’s possible, but I think for the most part data drives where you think things are going to go, and it’s pretty hard to be optimistic when you’ve lost 20% of your retirement portfolio and when you see the interest rates rising so dramatically that the house you thought you might go buy, you can’t do it now — you can’t qualify for the mortgage or don’t want to. So the facts on the ground are still going to play a major role in determining how people view what’s coming up.

Pronouncements can matter. Jay Powell can say what he wants about the future, but the numbers come out, and that’s really what we look at.

JL: What would prompt you to change your view on recession?

WD: It’s not something you would want to have happen, but the Fed could say, “You know, we shouldn’t be raising rates, we should start cutting rates again. We liked the zero bound.” That may for a short time keep us from slipping into recession. The housing market would get strong again and more people would borrow and blah blah blah. Asset prices would go up. I think that’s not at all going to happen. I think the Fed is going to stay on course, and we’re going to see a traditional recession coming from the Fed, you know, waiting too long, stomping on the brakes, pulling on the emergency brake at the same time as the foot brake, and we’ll slide into a recession. And then we’ll have to see what’ll get us out.

