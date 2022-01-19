Residents and elected officials rallied in front of the store Tuesday.
“That’s not right, and it’s not going to happen,” state Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat, told the gathering.
The store was taken over by new owners at the beginning of January, according to its Facebook page.
In a statement, the Postal Service told New England Cable News: “The business that runs this unit has recently been sold and the Postal Service is in the process of negotiating a contract with the new owner. If there is any change to service there, Post Office Box customers will be given advance notice.”
If the post office closes, free mail delivery would be available to residents, but some do not want their packages left outside in the weather, or for other reasons prefer to rent a post office box at the store.
“It would mean I’d have to drive an extra 8 miles,” Randi Barrett said as she picked up eggs and dropped off a piece of mail Tuesday. “This store is really about community.”