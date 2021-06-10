Opponents of Enbridge’s more than $7 billion project to replace Line 3 say it would add to the growing climate change problem and risk spills in sensitive areas where Native Americans harvest wild rice, hunt, fish, gather medicinal plants, and claim treaty rights. Enbridge says the new Line 3 will be made of stronger steel and will better protect the environment while restoring its capacity to carry oil and ensure reliable deliveries to U.S. refineries.