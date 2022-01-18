“No one’s going to want to live here if they blow up our mountain,” said Brandy Bridges. Her family has lived near the peak for over 100 years.
Salmons Inc. estimates the quarry and associated operations will provide 35 to 40 new jobs. The plan is to crush the quarried granite on-site, then haul the processed rock to Virginia on barges.
“You’re talking about a lot of blasting, blasting and dust, a lot of dust,” said John Hyk, who owns a portion of Heagan Mountain.
Salmons, Inc. said the operation will follow “environmental regulations and best practices as well as prove a safe working environment for our employees.”
Town residents have a 20-day window to request a hearing once the DEP determines the mining company’s permit applications are complete.