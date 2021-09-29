In Glendale, big changes are expected for the business district, which stretches less than a block and where the shops were adorned with mums and Halloween decorations. Now, the main form of commerce is nostalgia. The community has a bevy of antique stores, but perhaps its best-known business is The Whistle Stop restaurant, a decades-old fixture that serves up fried green tomatoes, country fried steaks, fried chicken and pies, washed down with sweet tea.