SmileDirectClub: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NASHVILLE, Tenn. — SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.8 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company posted revenue of $86.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $86.4 million, or 71 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $470.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SDC

GiftOutline Gift Article