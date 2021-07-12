That means that hourly and salaried workers will be reassigned to other positions in the plant. A small number of affected salaried workers will have positions available at other facilities.
Smithfield’s meat processing facility employs around 1,900 people. The company has around 2,500 workers in Smithfield, including at corporate headquarters and at a product research and development facility.
Smithfield Foods was founded in 1936. In 2013, it was bought by Chinese firm WH Group, then known as Shuanghui.