Kim Forrest, senior editor for the wedding marketplace WeddingWire.com, said the average number of weddings in a year is typically 2.2 million in the U.S. This year, that number is expected to increase to 2.6 million. With only 53 Saturdays in the year, and some venues and vendors struggling to clear pandemic backlogs, “we’re going to see a lot of couples who are encouraged to have their weddings on a weekday,” she said.