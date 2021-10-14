So Sweden has had middling success in battling Covid-19. Given how much more successful its Nordic neighbors have been, and the fact that it entered 2020 with such built-in advantages as a very healthy populace and among the world’s highest percentages of people who (1) live by themselves and (2) can work from home, that has to be seen as something of a disappointment. But Sweden’s approach of few forced shutdowns of schools and businesses and lots of reliance on personal responsibility does seem to have worked better than the U.K.’s careening back and forth between strict lockdowns and paying people to eat in restaurants, or the cacophony of different policies followed by state and local governments in the U.S.