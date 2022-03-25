The grousing is guaranteed to be heated when Ramadan begins next week. The price of wheat, already rising toward the end of last year, has skyrocketed with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The two countries are among the world’s biggest exporters of wheat and major suppliers of the Arab world.

As a result, the price of bread has soared across the region. The World Food Program is warning of increased hunger everywhere, and human-rights organizations say the Middle East and North Africa are especially vulnerable because of their wheat-heavy diet. There have already been low-key protests over food prices in Iraq. In Lebanon, demonstrations against a collapsing currency have been sharpened by the simultaneous climb in bread prices.

Disquiet in the street is bound to amplify anxiety in the palaces, where rulers will need no reminding of the political perils that lurk in food inflation. Protests over the price of bread prefigured the 2011 Arab Spring movement that toppled dictators in Tunisia, Egypt, Yemen and Libya.

There have been price increases since then, but governments have headed off major political upheaval with a combination of harsh policing and subsidies. The rise caused by the war in Ukraine is the steepest in more than a decade, and it comes at a time of political turmoil in much of the Middle East — an especially dangerous combination.

Lebanon and Iraq, nominally democracies, haven’t had fully functioning parliaments and governments for many months. Tunisia’s democracy has been hijacked by an autocrat. There are fears Libya may again lapse into civil war. And Sudan’s military is backing away from its promise to hand power to civilians.

It isn’t hard to imagine widespread anger at food inflation turning the political unrest in many of those countries into violent clashes between the people and their governments. In places where there is already violence — Yemen is now in its 7th year of a bloody war — the misery will be compounded.

But the country that inevitably attracts the most attention at times of regional crisis is Egypt. The largest Arab nation by population, it is also the world’s biggest buyer of wheat — and nearly 90% of its imports come from Russia and Ukraine. The disruption caused by the invasion of Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and soaring freight and insurance costs have forced the government of Gen. Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi to announce extraordinary measures to prevent runaway food inflation.

His government has banned the export of staple foods, urged Egyptians to be prudent with their pennies and threatened harsh punishment for price gougers and “greedy” middlemen. Cairo is looking to shore up its wheat reserves with supplies from elsewhere, such as India. It is also in talks with the International Monetary Fund for support.

Only last summer, Sisi floated the idea of paring back Egypt’s bread subsidy for the first time in decades. “It is not acceptable to sell 20 loaves for the price of one cigarette,” he said. A subsidized flatbread loaf in Egypt sells for the equivalent of about 1 U.S. cent. Those covered by the program — 70% of Egypt’s population of 100 million — are entitled to five loaves a day. The public treasury compensates bakers for their losses. The subsidy costs the state more than $3 billion annually, and Sisi is keen to cut costs.

It was always going to be difficult, even for a strongman, to force higher prices on a populace still recovering from the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic. He won’t need reminding that the last time it was attempted, by Anwar Sadat in 1977, the resulting bread riots left dozens dead and the subsidy was swiftly restored.

The war in Ukraine may force Sisi to spend more to maintain the subsidy. Aly El-Moselhy, his minister for supply and internal trade, said last week that the average price for imported wheat has risen to about $350 a ton, compared with $250 last year. The budget for this fiscal year is based on a price of $255, so there will be pressure on the deficit. Cost-cutting will have to wait.

But Sisi’s biggest concern will be the prospect of political unrest. Come Ramadan, his intelligence and security agencies will keep an especially wary eye on the streets — and a sharp ear on those iftar gripe sessions.

