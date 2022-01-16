So as the Biden administration battles inflation, it should seize this moment when money is flooding the food industry to push for changes that will ensure fairer and more sustainable — but not necessarily cheaper — pricing in an era of environmental and economic volatility. Major food producers such as Tyson Foods Inc. and JBS SA have more than tripled their profit margins during the pandemic. That gives Biden an opportunity to guide the industry toward fairer wages, better working conditions, more decentralized production and environmentally sound practices.Let’s be clear that high food prices unfairly hurt low-income populations. Famine is increasingly prevalent worldwide and about 40 million people in the U.S. now have to worry about getting enough to eat — many more than before the pandemic. Low-income Americans spend more than 35% of their household budget on food, compared with 8% for the highest-income Americans.