Consumers have no reason to panic-buy. Shelves will fill back up in the weeks ahead as weather disruptions clear and bottlenecks ease. We should, however, get used to higher prices through 2022 and beyond.
Though President Joe Biden started off the year with a speech vowing to relieve the pressure on food budgets, we can’t expect a return to pre-pandemic food prices anytime soon — or possibly ever. In fact, going back to an era of cheap food could do more harm than good.
For nearly a century, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has focused on building a food system with two overriding goals: more production and lower prices in grocery stores. It has succeeded wildly. Middle-income Americans today spend about half as much of their budget on food as did the average 1950s household. But a system centered on cheap production has had unintended consequences, compromising the longer-term interests of workers, consumers and the environment to minimize costs and maximize profit.
So as the Biden administration battles inflation, it should seize this moment when money is flooding the food industry to push for changes that will ensure fairer and more sustainable — but not necessarily cheaper — pricing in an era of environmental and economic volatility. Major food producers such as Tyson Foods Inc. and JBS SA have more than tripled their profit margins during the pandemic. That gives Biden an opportunity to guide the industry toward fairer wages, better working conditions, more decentralized production and environmentally sound practices.Let’s be clear that high food prices unfairly hurt low-income populations. Famine is increasingly prevalent worldwide and about 40 million people in the U.S. now have to worry about getting enough to eat — many more than before the pandemic. Low-income Americans spend more than 35% of their household budget on food, compared with 8% for the highest-income Americans.
The Biden administration should be prepared to significantly raise its spending to help those most vulnerable while it pushes for necessary changes. But returning to business as usual would undermine food security for all Americans and those around the world who depend on our exports. Already, a critical mass of middle-income U.S. consumers have begun to adapt to higher food prices. Demand for beef, pork and poultry products has never been higher, even as the cost of products from bacon to steaks jumped 20% last year.
Government can shift the industry toward fair and sustainable pricing first by addressing a crisis of consolidation. It’s already made some progress on this front. Biden’s USDA has channeled more funding and support to independent regional meat processors than any previous administration. The president has promised to “fight for fairer prices” for farmers and consumers by combatting the market power of meat conglomerates. His administration has called out industry leaders for price-gouging during the pandemic and anti-competitive practices that have contributed to food inflation.
Biden deserves applause for talking tough, but he must deliver on his pledge to update and strengthen regulations within the Packers and Stockyards Act, and then actually enforce them to ensure more competition and diversity in the meat-packing marketplace. The USDA should coordinate and collaborate with the Department of Justice to apply antitrust statutes across agribusiness, going well beyond the meat industry. Conglomerates dominate soybean processing and fresh fruits and vegetable production; they have a stranglehold on processed-food production including cold cereals, snack foods, soft drinks, beer, bread, wine and retail grocers.
Excessive consolidation has undermined rural economies and made agriculture more vulnerable to pandemics and climate disruptions. Shifting to a more diverse and decentralized food system will be costly, but will ensure stability and long-term food security for all. Mobilizing big shifts in the business of food will require measures across other government departments to encourage fairer wages and safer working conditions — goals the industry has resisted for years as too expensive.
The current system can’t be sustained in an era of rising climate pressures and supply chain disruptions. As Biden takes early steps toward reform, consumers, investors and the media must change the metrics they use to measure his success. The president’s primary challenge is to support the growing portion of our society who are being priced out while reforming the industrial food system on a grand scale to give it the power to endure.
With food conglomerates raking in higher profits than ever on rising prices, there’s never been a better moment to crack down.
Amanda Little is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. She is a professor of journalism and science writing at Vanderbilt University, and the author of "The Fate of Food: What We'll Eat in a Bigger, Hotter, Smarter World."
