Could Europe run out of gas? “The short answer is, yes, this is a real risk,” said James Huckstepp, manager for EMEA gas analytics at S&P Global Platts. “Storage stocks are at record lows and there isn’t currently any spare supply capacity that is exportable anywhere in the world.” The longer answer, he said, is that it’s “hard to predict how it will play out,” given that Europe has never run out of gas in two decades under the current distribution system.