After the deal, the current owners of LeasePlan will have nearly 31% of the enlarged ALD, while SocGen will have about 53%, leaving a free float of about 15%. The free float will be larger in euro terms, adding liquidity to the stock and perhaps helping to boost its valuation as more investors can trade it. A year after completion, the LeasePlan owners will be able to start selling their holdings slowly, further boosting liquidity.