DEFINING SOCIAL MOMENT OF THE GAMES: Hurley received 3.3 million views on a video in which she lip-synced to audio about “minimizing the press” with the caption “When you get everyone hyped to watch your Olympic match only to lose badly.” One viewer comment, which gained nearly 75,000 likes, stated “Make it to the Olympics, lose badly, and still keep a sense of humor about it? That’s gold-worthy in my book!”