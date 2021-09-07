Deutsche Telekom will exercise options to acquire T-Mobile US stock, some at a fixed price, some a price tied to recent market levels. These average out at $118 per share, whereas the U.S. carrier closed on Friday at $136. What’s more, Deutsche Telekom isn’t paying in cash but in its own stock, valued as if it were worth 20 euros ($23.72). That’s above its market price as of Monday’s close. This plan prevents Deutsche Telekom from having to take on more debt, while the premium price means creating fewer shares than would otherwise be needed.