SolarEdge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $20.8 million.
The photovoltaic products maker posted revenue of $890.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $877.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, SolarEdge said it expects revenue in the range of $915 million to $945 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEDG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEDG