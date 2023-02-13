SolarEdge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $20.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Herziliya Pituach, Israel-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.86 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The photovoltaic products maker posted revenue of $890.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $877.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, SolarEdge said it expects revenue in the range of $915 million to $945 million.

