SolarWinds: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — SolarWinds Corp. (SWI) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 19 cents per share.

The provider of information-technology management software posted revenue of $187.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $929.4 million, or $5.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $719.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, SolarWinds expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 17 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $177 million to $182 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $183.4 million.

SolarWinds expects full-year earnings in the range of 69 cents to 74 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $725 million to $740 million.

