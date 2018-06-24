In this April 6, 2018 photo Augustana University President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin introduces Josh Morton as the new Director of Athletics at a news conference at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D. Many supporters of Augustana University hope to see the school move from Division II to Division I athletics. Three other schools in the Dakotas have been successful in moving up to Division I in recent years. (Briana Sanchez/The Argus Leader via AP)/The Argus Leader via AP) (Associated Press)

Augustana University in Sioux Falls will have a powerful ally if it decides to move up to NCAA Division I athletics.

Sanford Health CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft thinks it’s a good idea and he would help with the most important step: finding money. Krabbenhoft has raised hundreds of millions dollars. He’s also worked on projects with hospital namesake T. Denny Sanford and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Krabbenhoft says many pieces are in place in the burgeoning community and the school needs to decide if it wants to be like a Notre Dame or a Creighton.

School President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin says the time is right to explore Division I athletics as part of a discussion to make the university bigger and better.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.