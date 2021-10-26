Still, you want to consider benefits on top of salary. What is the employer match on a 401(k) and when does it vest? In other words, when can you leave the job and take the money your employer contributed with you? Do you have access to purchase company stock (ESPP) or receive shares in company stock as compensation? How robust is the health insurance and does it include vision and dental? Is there disability and/or life insurance coverage? How many paid vacation days do you receive (and how easily can you actually take them)?