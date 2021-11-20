The killing doesn’t even have to have been recent. To this day there are those who don’t believe that John Wilkes Booth killed Abraham Lincoln. (To say nothing of an internet rumor a couple of years ago that Booth himself escaped, and someone else was shot to death in that Virginia farmhouse.) Probably there would be conspiracy theories swirling around the 1901 assassination of President William McKinley, if anybody cared about McKinley, or could remember who shot him. (Leon Czolgosz, who was executed a few weeks later, and whose name I might not remember myself were I not a fan of E. L. Doctorow’s novels.) And had Giuseppe Zangara managed to hit Franklin Roosevelt in Miami in 1933, rather than missing the president-elect and slaying the mayor of Chicago instead, there’d surely be an entire movement devoted to the proposition that Zangara was frameBd.