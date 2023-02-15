Sonic Automotive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $190.9 million in its fourth quarter.
The auto dealer posted revenue of $3.59 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.45 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $88.5 million, or $2.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $14 billion.
