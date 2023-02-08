Sonoco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Sonoco Products Co. (SON) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $97.2 million. The Hartsville, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.27 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The packaging maker posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $466.4 million, or $4.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SON

GiftOutline Gift Article