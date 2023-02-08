Sonos: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $75.2 million.
The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems posted revenue of $672.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $602.3 million.
Sonos expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion.
