SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund has already deployed around 60 percent of its planned $100 billion, according to data released Thursday.

Among the disclosures is that the fund exited its investment in Nvidia Corp. in January, for a total gain of 306.8 billion yen ($2.8 billion).

Yet this huge size and deal flow isn’t slowing the fund down. In the three months to March 30, the SoftBank Vision Fund made 20 net new investments, taking the total to 69, according to Bloomberg Opinion calculations based on SoftBank data. It made 11 new investments in the previous quarter, data show.

That momentum helped the fund post its most lucrative quarter to date, with net fair value gains of $2.4 billion, compared with $2.1 billion in the prior period. With the coming IPO of Uber Technologies Inc., there’s every chance that the current three months will be even better for the global mega-fund.

