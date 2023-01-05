Sony unveils prototype EV, Afeela, to be made with Honda

Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO of Sony Honda Mobility, said the company expects to take pre-orders in the first half of 2025 and deliver the first cars to customers in North America in spring 2026.

The vehicle, first announced in October, glided out on stage at the CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be called the Afeela.

“As safety and security are essential to mobility, we will integrate Sony’s sensors and the Honda safety along with other intelligent technologies,” Mizuno said.

Production of the vehicle will take place at one of Honda’s 12 plants in the U.S. The U.S. was chosen for the launch because electric vehicles are already popular there. Japan came second as Honda’s home market, and other markets, including Europe, will follow, but no dates have been set.