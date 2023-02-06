Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The plight of the private-market tenant has rarely looked so painful, particularly in major cities such as London where record rents have combined with spiraling energy costs to accentuate a cost-of-living crisis. The city’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, has repeatedly called on the government to impose a rent freeze. However, a policy that might offer short-term relief would probably exacerbate supply shortages.

Perhaps it’s time to pay more attention to how the tax system treats renters.

Tax policies in most countries overwhelmingly favor home ownership. There are good reasons for this. Buying a home gives people a stake in society, encouraging them to be responsible and stable citizens. It is also sound financial planning. Real estate values almost always appreciate over time, so purchasing creates economic security for the buyer. Even if the price doesn’t increase, paying off a mortgage builds equity, providing a cushion of wealth that can support consumption in later life.

Advertisement

All well and good, in normal times. After a global property boom driven by more than a decade of ultra-low interest rates, though, prices in many countries have become increasingly detached from traditional measures of affordability.

In London, for example, the ratio of house prices to average annual earnings has risen to more than nine times from less than three in the mid-1990s. This has helped give rise to an unfortunate demographic group: those who earn too much to qualify for subsidized social housing, yet aren’t wealthy enough to become home owners and are in effect trapped in the private rental market.

Too often, this “squeezed middle” find themselves perpetually running in place — with the money they might be using to pay off a mortgage or save toward a deposit eaten up by rental payments and other costs. Private renters in the UK are in a particularly precarious position (behind only New Zealand), as indicated by 2020 figures from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. The picture has almost certainly worsened since then, considering the pandemic, the resurgence of inflation and rising housing costs. Asking rents in London jumped 15.7% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, according to data from Rightmove.

Advertisement

To economists, housing is an asset and therefore, if the tax system is to be neutral, should be taxed like any other asset. But that isn’t the case for owner-occupiers. An investor who buys a house in the UK and then lets it out will be subject to tax on the rental income at his or her marginal rate, as well as capital gains tax when it is sold (after expenses and allowances). Investing in a home to live in can be viewed conceptually as an identical transaction, where the buyer then lets the property back to himself or herself, but this “imputed” income isn’t taxed; nor do UK home owners pay capital gains tax on their primary residence when it is sold.

This special deal for owner-occupiers appears to be the norm across most developed countries. Only one nation — the Netherlands — had a clearly defined imputed tax and even there the rate actually charged was so small as to be “almost irrelevant,” Jens Lunde of Copenhagen Business School and Christine Whitehead of the London School of Economics found in a 2021 study of housing taxation across 22 mostly European markets.

The chances of the UK or anywhere else equalizing tax treatment by removing the benefits granted to owner-occupiers are vanishingly slim to non-existent. Quite simply, any change that might seriously impact the wealth of home owners would be political suicide in a democracy (responsible and stable citizens also tend to vote). In the UK, 64.9% of householders were owner-occupiers as of 2021, down from a peak of 70.9% in 2003.

Advertisement

But what governments could do is offer compensating tax breaks to the squeezed private-renter class. After all, they are hardly an insignificant lobby themselves, having grown to 18.5% of the UK market from about 9% in the early 1990s. In that light, it’s perhaps surprising that there hasn’t been more political pressure to give them a fairer deal. This is an aspirational group, who might reasonably expect their lives to improve in the future. Leaving them too long on a treadmill to nowhere is likely to have adverse consequences for the British economy, destroying incentive and increasing resentment toward the economic system.

The idea doesn’t come out of nowhere. Hong Kong — another city with famously high housing costs — has a so-called rental reimbursement scheme that allows employers to classify a portion of remuneration as repayment for this expense, reducing the employee’s taxable income (disclosure: I benefited from this program for many years). An illustration carried on the website of KPMG gives the example of an employee earning HK$600,000 ($76,000), who has HK$240,000 paid as rental reimbursement. The tax bill falls by more than half to HK$23,820 from HK$58,500.

Others may be ready to follow. Ireland, where rents jumped by a record 14% in the third quarter of last year, introduced a rental tax credit in its December budget, albeit of only 500 euros ($545) for individuals and 1,000 euros for couples. It appears to have flown largely under the radar, inside as well as outside the country. A survey last month found almost seven out of 10 people were unaware of the measure, the Irish Independent reported.

Advertisement

There are potential objections. Arguably, giving tenants more disposable income will simply allow them to bid up rents further, in effect funneling public money into the pockets of private landlords. Yet given the parlous financial condition of the renter class and the unfairness of the existing tax system, it’s an idea worth considering. It would certainly make more sense than a rent freeze.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Berlin’s Rent Controls Are Unconstitutional and Worse: Andreas Kluth

• ECB, BOE Will Soon Dance to the Music of the Fed: Marcus Ashworth

• Fitness Is Back, But How Long Will We Feel the Burn?: Andrea Felsted

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Matthew Brooker is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering finance and politics in Asia. A former editor and bureau chief for Bloomberg News and deputy business editor for the South China Morning Post, he is a CFA charterholder.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article