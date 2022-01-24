That hasn’t worked in the first three weeks of 2022. At first, a sharp increase in U.S. Treasury yields was to blame as bond traders quickly realized that not only was the Fed serious about raising its key lending rate multiple times this year but that it would also soon start to reduce the size of its $8.9 trillion balance sheet. Yet the benchmark 10-year yield fell about 12 basis points in three days last week, the sharpest drop since late November, and equities still tumbled, led by rate-sensitive tech shares. The S&P 500 Index is down almost 8% this year and closed below its 200-day moving average for the first time since June 2020, while the Nasdaq 100 has declined more than 11%.