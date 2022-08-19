Source: CBS extends Champions League deal for $250M a year

GENEVA — The Champions League is staying on CBS in the United States for an additional six years with parent company Paramount paying $250 million a year to renew its prime European soccer rights through 2030, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.
The current Paramount deal is for $100 million per season for the English language rights for 2021-24.
In May, CBS drew a U.S.-record for a Champions League final broadcast in English with a 2.76 million average audience for Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Liverpool.
The Spanish language rights in the U.S. – currently held by Univision for about $40 million per season through 2024 – have not yet been sold, the person told the AP.
The six-year deal is unusual for UEFA and its sales department, which typically offers three-year Champions League contracts.
The competition will be revamped in 2024 with 36 teams instead of the current 32 playing in a single league table instead of traditional four-team groups, before an expanded knockout round.
The format change will give Paramount and other rights holders 189 games per season starting in 2024 instead of the current 125.
