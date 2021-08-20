On Thursday, during a flight home from Mato Grosso state, Bolsonaro said he regretted signing the bill into law earlier this year that granted the bank autonomy, a high-level official aboard told the AP. Separately, Bolsonaro on several recent occasions has expressed discomfort with the autonomy and said that he would like to interfere in monetary policy, a minister who has heard such complaints himself told the AP. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.