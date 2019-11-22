The unions announced the strike shortly after the airline said it was launching a restructuring process that could affect nearly 950 employees.

The unions also wanted more pay. The deal includes a 5.9% increase, lower than the 8% desired.

Africa’s second-largest carrier had warned that the strike “endangers the future of the airline.”

The airline is among debt-ridden state-owned enterprises that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is trying to revive after widespread mismanagement and corruption under the previous administration.

