FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2016, file photo, V.C. Summer Nuclear Station’s unit two’s turbine is under construction near Jenkinsville, S.C., during a media tour of the facility. The Public Service Commission will determine at a meeting on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 how much to cut rates for 737,000 South Carolina Electric & Gas customers who have already paid more than $2 billion for a pair of nuclear reactors abandoned during construction. (Chuck Burton, File/Associated Press)