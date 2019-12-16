The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that Noem’s changes would replace the definition of “incitement to riot” with one that meets the constitutional restrictions on free speech. They would also update the civil penalties to follow the proposed bill’s “incitement to riot” language.

Noem drew criticism from Native American tribes in the state for pushing the laws last year ahead of expected protests on Keystone XL pipeline construction.

Noem says the legislation would make it possible to prosecute violent protests while still honoring freedom of speech.

