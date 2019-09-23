The announcement by the agriculture ministry on Tuesday came hours after the country’s third case was confirmed at a farm in Gimpo, a city on the southern side of a river that separates the border region and the Seoul metropolitan area.

Officials have culled more than 15,000 pigs after the country’s first two outbreaks were confirmed from the towns of Paju and Yeoncheon, which are close to the border with North Korea, where an outbreak was reported in May.

