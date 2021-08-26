Lee did acknowledge that uncertainty from the virus is still high, and assured the increase, in itself, wouldn’t harm the economy. While signaling future hikes, he also stressed that the bank will take things gradually. You can blame the pandemic for the degree of verbal gymnastics required to convey this message, but monetary policy turning points have always been difficult to communicate.Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell can empathize. The Fed is expected to begin reeling back quantitative easing in the coming months. His task until then is to explain that some progress has been made toward his goals, but not necessarily “substantial further progress” — the threshold for the taper to begin.