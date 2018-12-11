South Korea’s Supreme Court has held two of Japan’s largest companies liable for compensation in cases of forced labor during Japan’s 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula. The rulings have thrown fresh fuel on simmering tensions between the neighbors, which are major trading partners and share security concerns over North Korea. Japan says it cannot accept the rulings. It contends all such claims were formally settled under a 1965 bilateral treaty and it has no legal obligation to pay any more. South Korea argues Japan hasn’t atoned enough. Similar disputes stemming from the colonial period and other past conflicts have chilled diplomatic ties and led to anti-Japan protests in Seoul and calls for Koreans to boycott Japanese goods.

1. What are the roots of the problem?

Hundreds of thousands of Koreans were conscripted during the colonial period to work, often in brutal conditions, at dozens of Japanese companies. The recent Korean court rulings said the victims were not compensated for their emotional pain and suffering. At the time of the 1965 treaty, which established South Korea’s diplomatic ties with Japan, Japan paid the equivalent of $300 million -- $2.4 billion in today’s money -- and extended $200 million in low-interest loans. The then-struggling South Korea invested that money in the industries that eventually helped turn it into an economic powerhouse.

2. What is the fallout for the companies?

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. was ordered to pay as much as $134,000 to each of the 10 people subject to forced labor while Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. was ordered to pay $88,000 each to four plaintiffs. Neither has done so. Adding to the tension, South Korean lawyers for the plaintiffs have notified Nippon Steel that they would try to seize its assets in South Korea if it didn’t respond to their requests for talks.

3. Are other companies affected?

If the two companies are forced to pay, it could open the floodgates for similar suits against other firms whose colonial-era predecessors used conscripted Korean labor. There are more than a dozen such cases pending in South Korea involving about 70 companies, according to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which refers to the claimants as “former civilian workers from the Korean Peninsula.” An estimated 725,000 Korean workers were sent to mainland Japan, Sakhalin and the southern Pacific Islands to work in the mining, construction, and shipbuilding industries, according to a Stanford University research paper. Most of the former laborers have died, but some of their family members have sought legal standing to sue.

4. What comes next politically?

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a conservative, will likely keep to Japan’s stance that compensation matters have been settled, a position that South Korean leaders have long disputed. In the past when ties with Seoul have worsened, Tokyo has looked to the U.S., a mutual ally, to help ease tension. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who as a lawyer once represented Korean forced laborers, risks angering his supporters if he decides to draw closer to Abe or gives any impression of infringing on the judiciary’s independence. The major South Korean daily newspaper Chosun Ilbo said one option being considered by South Korea was creating a fund from Japanese firms in the lawsuits and Korean firms that had benefited from Japan’s 1965 payment.

5. How bad can things get?

Abe and Moon avoided face-to-face meetings at two global summits in the past two months. During previous spats, leaders from the two countries called off bilateral meetings. The friction has never escalated to the point where it becomes a major economic or military risk. Moon has said he was willing to work with Japan in other areas, including the international push to end North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. The two countries are each other’s third-largest trading partners.

6. What are some other flash points?

Japan and South Korea have frequently been at loggerheads over so-called comfort women -- many of them Korean -- trafficked to Japanese military brothels before and during World War II. The two recently clashed after South Korea said a 2015 deal on that issue was flawed. Moon’s government later decided to dissolve the fund that was the basis of the 2015 agreement. The two have also been squabbling over a set of rocky islets known as Dokdo in Korean and Takeshima in Japanese. The islets are claimed by both countries and are held by South Korea.

