The contract is the latest sign of inflationary pressure on airlines, which are also facing higher fuel costs. During the pandemic, Southwest has seen fewer people apply for some openings, leading the Dallas-based carrier to raise starting pay for many airport-based jobs.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers posted a summary of the tentative contract. Workers would get immediate raises of 6.5% and 3% annual raises in each of the next three years, which works out to a compounded increase of 16.4%.

The union said the deal also strengthens provisions on mandatory overtime.

Inflation and the continuing recovery of air travel from the pandemic give airline workers more leverage to seek higher pay.