Fortunately, two major airlines based in Texas understand that vaccinations are one of the most effective ways to protect public health in the Covid-19 era. They plan to ignore Abbott’s browbeating. Other companies large and small should follow suit, no matter the political standoffs and threats in Texas and elsewhere. There’s early evidence that vaccine and testing mandates work, and plenty of companies were making use of them well before President Joe Biden said he would ask the Labor Department to issue rules for corporate America.