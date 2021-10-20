On the college front, Washington State University fired its football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four of his assistants for ignoring the state’s mandate. The university said its “priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of the young men” on the Cougar’s football squad. It noted that mandates had successfully motivated others on campus to get inoculated and that Rolovich, whose request for a religious exemption was denied, was an outlier; 90% of the school’s employees and 97% of its students are vaccinated. “I am proud of all those members of our community who have set the example and taken the steps to protect not just themselves, but their fellow Cougs,” said Kirk Schulz, the university’s president. Mandates are being widely enforced on other campuses as well.