Shares dipped 1.5% before the opening bell Thursday.
Revenue, at $4.01 billion was better than projected, however.
“Second quarter 2021 marked an important milestone in the pandemic recovery as leisure travel demand surged,” said Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly. “We generated net income in June 2021, representing our first monthly profit without taking into account the benefit of temporary salaries and wages cost relief provided by PSP proceeds, since the negative effects of the pandemic began in March 2020.
