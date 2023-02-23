Southwestern Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas — SPRING, Texas — Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.9 billion.
The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $3.38 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.14 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.85 billion, or $1.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $15 billion.
